Toddler Brings Loaded Gun To Michigan Daycare, Parent Arrested

By iHeartRadio

September 30, 2026

Bring a gun to work
Photo: goir / iStock / Getty Images

A toddler was found with a loaded gun at a daycare in Canton, Michigan, on Monday (September 28), leading to the arrest of one of the child's parents, according to Canton Police Chief Joseph Bialy. The incident occurred just outside Detroit, and no injuries were reported.

A teacher noticed the child pulling a loaded pistol out of a backpack. Staff members immediately intervened, secured the weapon, and called police. Officers responded quickly and took the parent into custody as part of an ongoing investigation.

Chief Bialy said the other parent is a police officer in a neighboring area, but clarified the handgun was not a service weapon. "I don't think there was any ill intent by truly anyone involved," Bialy said during a news conference. "It really falls back on safe security of a firearm, making sure that we know where our firearms are located, that they are not accessible to anyone."

Bialy also described watching the surveillance video of the incident as "shocking." He praised the daycare staff for their quick response, stating, "Had that not happened, I do not know where we would be right now or what kind of conversation I would be having." As a result, the daycare will now increase security protocols, including searching all backpacks.

Authorities have not released further details about the charges or the names of those involved. The investigation remains active.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices