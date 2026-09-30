Toddler Brings Loaded Gun To Michigan Daycare, Parent Arrested

A toddler was found with a loaded gun at a daycare in Canton, Michigan, on Monday (September 28), leading to the arrest of one of the child's parents, according to Canton Police Chief Joseph Bialy. The incident occurred just outside Detroit, and no injuries were reported.

A teacher noticed the child pulling a loaded pistol out of a backpack. Staff members immediately intervened, secured the weapon, and called police. Officers responded quickly and took the parent into custody as part of an ongoing investigation.

Chief Bialy said the other parent is a police officer in a neighboring area, but clarified the handgun was not a service weapon. "I don't think there was any ill intent by truly anyone involved," Bialy said during a news conference. "It really falls back on safe security of a firearm, making sure that we know where our firearms are located, that they are not accessible to anyone."

Bialy also described watching the surveillance video of the incident as "shocking." He praised the daycare staff for their quick response, stating, "Had that not happened, I do not know where we would be right now or what kind of conversation I would be having." As a result, the daycare will now increase security protocols, including searching all backpacks.

Authorities have not released further details about the charges or the names of those involved. The investigation remains active.