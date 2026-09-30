Tom Cruise Surprises Woman While She’s “Doomscrolling” In Viral Video

Tom Cruise is known for death-defying stunts, but his latest viral moment happened in a break room.

In security footage now spreading across social media, a woman named Klementina sits hunched over her phone with her back to the doorway. Cruise walks by with his entourage, notices her, and thinks something is wrong. He comes back, taps her on the shoulder, and leans down to ask if she's OK.

She wasn't upset. She was doomscrolling.

Watch the video here

The woman said she was so shocked to recognize him that she could barely respond. All she managed was "Tom Cruise?" The actor gave her a fist bump, wished her a good night, and moved on. That wasn't the end of it. Cruise came back later, once she had recovered, so she could get a photo with him. Klementina posted the footage on TikTok, and it quickly spread to X and other platforms.

Cruise Is Promoting "Digger"

The encounter happened while Cruise is promoting Digger, a dark comedy directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu that opens October 2. Best known for Top Gun and the Mission: Impossible franchise, Cruise usually makes headlines for his stunts. This time it was a much smaller moment of kindness that got people talking.