Trump Ads Funded With Customs And Border Protection Money

The Trump administration has come under fire for using funds intended for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to finance television ads featuring President Donald Trump. According to a federal official and Republican lawmakers, the ads, which closely resemble Trump campaign spots, have sparked bipartisan criticism over the use of taxpayer dollars. Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed support for the message but stated, "it shouldn’t be paid for with taxpayer dollars."

The ads, which aired earlier this month, were funded by money allocated for border security in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed in 2025. Republican Senator Susan Collins confirmed that the funds were taken from CBP, bypassing the usual appropriations process. An ad-tracking firm, AdImpact, estimates that the administration has spent over $1.7 million on these ads, which have aired thousands of times on national television. The ads include disclaimers stating they were paid for by the U.S. government, leading to further scrutiny.

The ads have drawn criticism from both sides of the aisle. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "only President Donald Trump would have the audacity to force Americans not only to watch his propaganda, but to pay for it." Democratic Senators Patty Murray and Chris Murphy sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, accusing the department of "a shockingly corrupt misuse of taxpayer dollars." Watchdog group Public Citizen has filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission, arguing that the ads violate federal law against using taxpayer funds for propaganda.

Despite the controversy, the White House defended the ads as public service announcements aimed at reminding Americans of their patriotic duty. However, critics argue that the ads do not serve the purpose of informing the public about any specific governmental program. The legality of using taxpayer dollars for such ads remains under question, with calls for investigations into the matter.