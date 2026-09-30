Trump Announces $500 ACA Refunds For Eligible Enrollees

President Donald Trump announced that starting today (Wednesday, September 30), the federal government will begin issuing $500 refunds to nearly a million Americans enrolled in the Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly known as Obamacare. The refunds target enrollees in 30 states using the federally operated exchange to purchase insurance plans. These states include Alabama, Alaska, and Florida, among others.

The refunds aim to assist middle-income households that do not currently receive federal assistance for insurance premiums. This initiative follows the expiration of enhanced ACA subsidies at the end of 2025, which led to increased insurance premiums for many. According to the White House, the refunds are funded by surplus "user fees" that were charged to consumers during the Biden administration.

In letters accompanying the checks, Trump accuses the Biden administration of overcharging enrollees to fund HealthCare.gov operations. The refunds are part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to address affordability issues and are seen as a strategic move ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Despite the refunds, health policy experts have expressed skepticism about their effectiveness. Jonathan Oberlander, a health policy professor, described the refunds as "damage control" and criticized them for offering limited financial relief.

The refunds are expected to reach eligible enrollees in October 2026. Most recipients are individuals earning about 400% of the federal poverty line, though some earning between 100% and 400% are also eligible. The White House has clarified that no application is necessary, as eligible recipients have already been identified.