Trump Hitting The Road For Midterm Candidates

President Donald Trump is embarking on a tour to promote his economic record and rally support for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. On Thursday (October 1), he will visit the Peterbilt Motors facility in Denton, Texas, where he will tour the plant and deliver remarks to workers. The visit is part of a broader effort to highlight his administration's pro-growth economic strategies, including the America First Trade Policy.

State Representative Ronny Jackson (R-TX) praised Trump's visit, emphasizing the economic benefits of the administration's policies. "President Trump is delivering on his promise to put American workers and American manufacturing first," Jackson said in a press release. He noted that Paccar, the parent company of Peterbilt, has created over 1,000 jobs at the Denton facility and more than 2,000 jobs nationwide.

Following his stop in Denton, President Trump will head to Durant, Oklahoma, for a rally at the Choctaw Event Center. The event will feature several Trump-endorsed candidates and aims to energize Republican voters in the region.

On Friday (October 2), Trump will be in Mobile, Alabama, to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new $4 billion bridge. Several candidates are expected to join him at the event, further underscoring his commitment to supporting Republican candidates in the upcoming elections.

While the administration touts the economic benefits of its policies, some reports challenge these claims. A study by Revelio Labs indicates a decline in employment at Peterbilt Motors, with a 9.4% decrease in overall employment from 2023 to 2026. Additionally, the Center for American Progress reports a loss of 89,000 manufacturing jobs nationwide since the implementation of tariffs in 2025.

Despite these challenges, the administration remains optimistic about the impact of its economic policies. The tour serves as a crucial opportunity for President Trump to connect with voters and reinforce his economic message ahead of the midterms.