Trump Hosts White House Hispanic Heritage Month Reception

President Donald Trump marked Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting a reception at the White House today (Wednesday, September 30). During the event, President Trump praised Hispanic Americans as hardworking, smart, and energetic individuals. He also highlighted the substantial support he received from the Hispanic community during his presidential campaigns.

In a recent official message, President Trump recognized the significant contributions of Hispanic Americans to the United States. He stated that they have "shaped the fabric of our culture, strengthened our most cherished institutions, and advanced the promise of the American Dream."

The President also emphasized the role of Hispanic Americans in various sectors, including the military, law enforcement, healthcare, and government. He noted that their efforts have made the nation "stronger, wealthier, and prouder with each passing generation."

Additionally, President Trump discussed his administration's economic policies, such as the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, which includes provisions on taxes for tips, overtime, and Social Security benefits. He reiterated his commitment to helping every American "thrive, prosper, and achieve the American Dream."

National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated from September 15 to October 15, honors the histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans. The celebration at the White House underscores the administration's recognition of these contributions and its efforts to engage with the Hispanic community.