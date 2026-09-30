Trump Hosts White House Hispanic Heritage Month Reception

By iHeartRadio

September 30, 2026

US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Photo: KENT NISHIMURA / AFP / Getty Images

President Donald Trump marked Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting a reception at the White House today (Wednesday, September 30). During the event, President Trump praised Hispanic Americans as hardworking, smart, and energetic individuals. He also highlighted the substantial support he received from the Hispanic community during his presidential campaigns.

In a recent official message, President Trump recognized the significant contributions of Hispanic Americans to the United States. He stated that they have "shaped the fabric of our culture, strengthened our most cherished institutions, and advanced the promise of the American Dream."

The President also emphasized the role of Hispanic Americans in various sectors, including the military, law enforcement, healthcare, and government. He noted that their efforts have made the nation "stronger, wealthier, and prouder with each passing generation."

Additionally, President Trump discussed his administration's economic policies, such as the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, which includes provisions on taxes for tips, overtime, and Social Security benefits. He reiterated his commitment to helping every American "thrive, prosper, and achieve the American Dream."

National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated from September 15 to October 15, honors the histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans. The celebration at the White House underscores the administration's recognition of these contributions and its efforts to engage with the Hispanic community.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices