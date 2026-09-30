Trump Spoke To Netanyahu About Jet Incident

President Donald Trump confirmed he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following a serious incident on a FlyDubai passenger jet on Wednesday (September 30). The flight, traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after the co-pilot allegedly attempted to stab the captain and crash the plane.

According to NewsNation, the plane descended rapidly, dropping nearly 16,000 feet in two minutes before landing safely at Tabuk Airport. The co-pilot, identified as an Omani national, was arrested and is being interrogated by Saudi authorities. Israeli officials are treating the incident as a potential terrorist attack.

Netanyahu praised a passenger, reportedly a plumber, who intervened during the incident. The passenger managed to enter the cockpit, subdue the attacker, and help stabilize the plane. Netanyahu described the event as a "highly severe security incident" and has ordered increased security measures for flights.

The BBC reported that the injured captain, identified as Indian national Capt Smit Machchhar, was hospitalized and later hailed as a hero by Netanyahu. The Israeli Prime Minister stated that the captain saved 174 lives by preventing a disaster.

Netanyahu has instructed Israeli security forces to remain vigilant against further threats, especially as the country approaches the anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with Israeli authorities seeking to participate alongside Saudi officials.

FlyDubai has suspended flights to Israel as a precautionary measure. The airline confirmed that the incident did not affect other scheduled operations and is cooperating with the investigation.