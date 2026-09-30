University Of Michigan Pauses First-Year Pass/No Credit Plan

The University of Michigan has paused a controversial plan to replace letter grades with a pass or no credit system for some first-year students. This decision, announced by University President Domenico Garsso, comes after backlash over concerns of academic decline. The plan, initially set for fall 2027, targeted first-year students in the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts (LSA).

The proposed pilot program aimed to address a "mental health crisis" on college campuses by easing the transition from high school to college. According to a statement from the university, the program intended to help students acclimate to college demands and explore academic interests without the pressure of grades affecting their GPAs. However, the plan faced criticism for potentially coddling students and failing to prepare them for future academic and professional challenges.

Supporters of the plan, including some students, argued that it would reduce stress and allow students to focus on learning rather than grades. Alexander, an exchange grad student from Austria, expressed that easing the transition could be beneficial, while William Bushey, a civil engineering major, supported the decision as a good call for students facing challenging coursework.

Despite the support, the backlash was significant. Critics, including former Michigan tight end Jake Butt, likened the policy to "participation trophies" and argued it would blunt students' ability to grow. Some students, like Simran, a sophomore business major, suggested that more supportive resources would be a better solution than hiding grades.

The university plans to conduct further analysis and discussions before deciding on the future of the program. The pause allows for additional input from the LSA community and university leadership, as they continue to seek ways to support students' well-being and academic success.