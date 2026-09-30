U.S. To Withdraw Remaining Troops From Iraq

The United States is set to complete the withdrawal of its remaining troops from Iraq on Wednesday (September 30), marking the end of a 12-year mission under Operation Inherent Resolve. This mission began in 2014 to combat ISIS, which was defeated in 2019. The withdrawal plan was negotiated in 2024, with the final pullout date set for this year. As of now, only a few hundred U.S. troops remain in Iraq, down from the 2,500 stationed there.

Iraq is preparing to celebrate the withdrawal as a national holiday, dubbed "Independence Day," with four days of official public holidays. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi emphasized that October 1 will mark a new era of sovereignty for Iraq, free from foreign military presence. He stated, "The country will be free of any foreign military presence and the completion of national sovereignty over its territory."

The withdrawal comes amid concerns about the future security landscape in Iraq. While the U.S. troops are leaving, other foreign forces, such as those from Turkey, remain in the country. The withdrawal also raises questions about the disarmament of militias and the potential influence of Iran-backed groups. According to DW, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is concerned that Washington might view Iraq as too close to Iran.

The U.S. withdrawal is part of a broader strategy to reduce its military presence in the Middle East. The U.S. and Iraq are expected to shift their relationship from military cooperation to economic and development cooperation. Al Jazeera reports that this transition aims to politically weaken influential militias linked to Iran.

The withdrawal also includes the removal of U.S. air defense systems in Erbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region. Kurdish officials have expressed concerns about increased vulnerability to attacks from Iran and Iran-aligned militias. As the U.S. military presence in Iraq ends, the focus will shift to strengthening state institutions and fostering economic ties between the two countries.