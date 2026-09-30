Why Lauren Jauregui Feels 'Punk As F***' To Not 'Be A Twig'

Lauren Jauregui is embracing her curves and feeling very "punk" about it.

The Fifth Harmony alum spoke with E! News on the red carpet of the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (September 27) about feeling "beautiful" in her skin and ignored bodyshamers who spew negativity online.

Jauregui, who wore a sleek black dress with a plunging neckline to the event, explained that "like all women," her weight fluctuates, especially when struggling with polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), a hormonal imbalance formerly polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

"Honestly, I feel like it's punk as f--- to not be a twig right now, and that's kind of where I'm at," she said, adding, "I think I'm beautiful. And I think that when you're centered on something bigger than people's opinions of you and like external validation, I really feel like my aura, my light comes from within. Like I'm still doing my thing, and I'm still a star."

The singer, 30, also noted that she has "grown and matured" over the years to where "the hatred doesn't really phase [her]" anymore because she feels secure in her life.

"Because I've realized a lot of what people get online when people get online to be to like wield vitriol, it's usually because they hate themselves, and they are not doing better than you," she said. "So, I don't really give a f---."