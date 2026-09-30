WNBA Playoffs: Aces' Wilson Confronts Fan For "Disrespect"

By iHeartRadio

September 30, 2026

Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Game Two
Photo: Andy Lyons / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Las Vegas Aces star A'Ja Wilson has vowed to no longer tolerate "disrespect" from opposing fans. This statement came after she confronted a fan during the Aces' playoff loss to the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night (September 29). The incident occurred during Game Two of their WNBA playoff series.

Wilson received a technical foul after engaging with a fan who had stood up and pointed in her direction. The fan was temporarily removed from their courtside seat by security but was allowed to return later. Wilson's actions and subsequent comments highlight the ongoing issue of fan behavior at sporting events.

Despite the technical foul, Wilson's team, the Las Vegas Aces, is focused on advancing in the series. The Aces will need to regroup as they prepare for the next game against the Fever. The series continues with Game Three, where both teams will be vying for a crucial win.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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