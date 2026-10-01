50 Cent Reacts To Rick Ross' Arrest In Miami As More Details Surface

By Tony M. Centeno

October 2, 2026

50 Cent & Rick Ross
Photo: Getty Images

Looks like 50 Cent is having the last laugh amid Rick Ross' new legal drama.

The G-Unit founder's longtime foe was arrested on Thursday, October 1, for alleged domestic abuse against his ex-girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick. Ross, born William Leonard Roberts, turned himself in to the Miami Beach Police Department and appeared in court a few hours later, where he pleaded not guilty. The Miami rapper was released from jail shortly after posting a $5,000 bond. While speaking to reporters, Ross maintained his innocence and said he was being falsely accused. Fif didn't take long to react to the shocking news.

50 Cent
Photo: Instagram

"LOL ARRESTED, I NEED THAT BODY CAM ASAP!" 50 Cent wrote in his caption. The filmmaker-rapper, who has a long history of beefing with Rozay, shared a photo of Ross' mugshot via TMZ and shared footage from his hearing. While speaking to the judge, Ross' attorney asked if the artist's release could be expedited due to his celebrity status. The judge looked at Ross via Zoom and said she didn't recognize him.

"The judge don’t know that fool 😆LOL BOOK HIS STUPID ASS !" Fif wrote.

Rick Ross was charged with domestic battery and battery by strangulation a week after his ex, Jazzma Kendrick, filed a report with police. The model, who dated the rapper on and off for about a year, claimed Ross accused her of cheating on her before he slapped her in the face several times. She also alleged that Ross grabbed her by the ponytail and slammed her head to the ground, which caused a serious injury to her lip. Kendrick shared the photos to her Instagram Story last weekend and told fans that the incident happened a month ago.

"William Roberts II, professionally known as Rick Ross, is being wrongfully accused by an ex-girlfriend whose true motivations are unclear," Ross' attorneys Steve Sadow and Bradley Horenstein told iHeartRadio. "The ex did not even file a police report until a month after the claimed incident allegedly took place. Mr. Roberts is innocent and has pled not guilty to the charges. He respectfully requests that his friends, fans and the general public not prejudge the situation and allow the judicial process to run its course."

Following his arrest, police reportedly executed a search of Ross' home on Star Island. According to The Breakfast Club's Loren LoRosa, police searched for and obtained surveillance footage that may have recorded the incident. Ross was in jail at the time but was cooperative with police.

See more details about Rick Ross' arrest below.

50 CentRick Ross
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