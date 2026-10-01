50 Cent Reacts To Rick Ross' Arrest In Miami As More Details Surface

Rick Ross was charged with domestic battery and battery by strangulation a week after his ex, Jazzma Kendrick, filed a report with police. The model, who dated the rapper on and off for about a year, claimed Ross accused her of cheating on her before he slapped her in the face several times. She also alleged that Ross grabbed her by the ponytail and slammed her head to the ground, which caused a serious injury to her lip. Kendrick shared the photos to her Instagram Story last weekend and told fans that the incident happened a month ago.



"William Roberts II, professionally known as Rick Ross, is being wrongfully accused by an ex-girlfriend whose true motivations are unclear," Ross' attorneys Steve Sadow and Bradley Horenstein told iHeartRadio. "The ex did not even file a police report until a month after the claimed incident allegedly took place. Mr. Roberts is innocent and has pled not guilty to the charges. He respectfully requests that his friends, fans and the general public not prejudge the situation and allow the judicial process to run its course."



Following his arrest, police reportedly executed a search of Ross' home on Star Island. According to The Breakfast Club's Loren LoRosa, police searched for and obtained surveillance footage that may have recorded the incident. Ross was in jail at the time but was cooperative with police.



See more details about Rick Ross' arrest below.

