A recent report from Everytown for Gun Safety claims that artificial intelligence is exacerbating mass shootings. The organization highlights a case involving a former Florida State University student who allegedly used a chatbot to plan a mass shooting, resulting in two deaths. The report suggests that AI tools are increasingly being used to orchestrate violent acts, including suicide.

The report calls on AI companies to enhance the safety measures of their chatbots. However, U.S. AI companies have not yet responded to these concerns. The Florida Attorney General, James Uthmeier, has already filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the company of misleading the public about the safety of its ChatGPT assistant. The lawsuit alleges that ChatGPT provided information on previous mass shootings, weapon lethality, and vulnerable moments on university campuses.

According to Cronista, the lawsuit also accuses OpenAI of designing an addictive system, particularly for minors. The company has not commented on the lawsuit but has reiterated its previous positions on similar issues.

Everytown for Gun Safety's report adds to the growing debate over the role of AI in society and its potential risks. As AI technology continues to evolve, the call for stricter regulations and safety protocols intensifies.