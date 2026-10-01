Browns And Steelers Kick Off NFL Week Four

The Cleveland Browns will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday (October 1) at Huntington Bank Field, marking the start of NFL Week Four. Both teams enter the game with a 2-1 record, making this AFC North rivalry a pivotal matchup. The Browns are on a quest for their third consecutive win after defeating the Carolina Panthers in their home opener. Meanwhile, the Steelers are coming off a victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This game also marks the 150th meeting between the two teams, separated by just 135 miles. The Browns have a strong record on Thursday nights, winning their last seven games, while the Steelers have struggled, losing nine straight road games against AFC North teams on Thursdays. According to CBS Sports, the Steelers are slight favorites, with a 2.5-point spread.

Aaron Rodgers is set to play his final scheduled Thursday night game, bringing his experience to the Steelers. Rodgers has an impressive Thursday night record, but he faces a Browns team that has been particularly strong in these matchups. Deshaun Watson, quarterback for the Browns, has been performing well, with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the past two games. Watson expressed excitement about showcasing the team on a national stage, saying, "We're playing a very tough opponent, experienced opponent, and we got to make sure that we have all our things locked in going into that game."

Key players to watch include Browns offensive tackles Spencer Fano and Tytus Howard, who will face off against Steelers linebackers TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith. The Browns' tackles have allowed a high quarterback pressure rate, which could be a challenge against the Steelers' formidable defense. Additionally, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is expected to carry a significant load, following a career-high performance last week.

For those looking to tune in, the game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime at 8:15 p.m. EDT, with pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m.