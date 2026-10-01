Chris Brown's Ex-Employee Agrees To Reduced Payout Following Judge's Ruling
By Tony M. Centeno
October 2, 2026
Chris Brown's former employee has accepted a lower payout to avoid going through another trial over the alleged dog attack that left her scarred for life.
According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, October 1, the singer's ex-housekeeper, Maria Avila, agreed to receive $9.5 million instead of the nearly $13 million she was originally awarded. She settled for the new amount after Los Angeles County Judge Huey P. Cotton recently ruled in favor of Brown's motion, in which he requested a new trial over the damages from her lawsuit. Judge Cotton agreed that the $12.9 million judgment was excessive but only allowed a new trial if Avila didn't accept the $9.5 million payout.
The new amount for Avila comprises of $3.85 million for past non-economic losses, $5.4 million for future non-economic losses, and $250,000 for future medical expenses. The judge also kept intact a $855,000 payout to Avila's sister, who was working with her at the time of the alleged attack.
Avila sued Brown after his 200-pound dog, Hades, attacked her while she was working on his property in 2020. After the attack, Avila sustained severe injuries that left her face permanently disfigured and caused loss of vision. She filed a lawsuit against Brown in 2021, but didn't face him at trial until June 2026.
During the trial, Avila's attorneys argued that the dog bit off “large chunks of her skin" and caused scarring, vision loss, and nerve damage. While he agreed that Avila should be compensated for her pain and suffering, Judge Cotton believed there was "insufficient evidence of extensive permanent nerve damage.”
Chris Brown is currently on tour with Usher. Proceeds from the tour will go toward paying Avila's judgment.