Chris Brown's Ex-Employee Agrees To Reduced Payout Following Judge's Ruling

The new amount for Avila comprises of $3.85 million for past non-economic losses, $5.4 million for future non-economic losses, and $250,000 for future medical expenses. The judge also kept intact a $855,000 payout to Avila's sister, who was working with her at the time of the alleged attack.



Avila sued Brown after his 200-pound dog, Hades, attacked her while she was working on his property in 2020. After the attack, Avila sustained severe injuries that left her face permanently disfigured and caused loss of vision. She filed a lawsuit against Brown in 2021, but didn't face him at trial until June 2026.



During the trial, Avila's attorneys argued that the dog bit off “large chunks of her skin" and caused scarring, vision loss, and nerve damage. While he agreed that Avila should be compensated for her pain and suffering, Judge Cotton believed there was "insufficient evidence of extensive permanent nerve damage.”



Chris Brown is currently on tour with Usher. Proceeds from the tour will go toward paying Avila's judgment.