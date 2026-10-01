Congress Leaves Washington For Midterms Break

Congress has officially recessed until after the midterm elections in November. The Senate concluded its work late Wednesday (September 30), while the House of Representatives left earlier, allowing lawmakers to return to their districts to campaign. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York expressed optimism about a Democratic victory in the upcoming elections, telling Politico that he plans to focus on fundraising over the next five weeks. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota remains hopeful that Republicans can maintain their narrow majority.

The Senate's final session was marked by a series of legislative attempts by Republicans, including bills on data centers, election reform, and banning stock trading among lawmakers. However, Democrats blocked these efforts, describing them as politically motivated. According to USA Today, the Senate's last-minute actions included passing a college sports overhaul and confirming a new secretary of Labor.

Republicans used the session to highlight differences with Democrats, particularly on issues like energy costs and data centers. Fox News reported that the GOP aimed to use these legislative efforts to create a contrast for voters. However, some Republicans admitted concerns about the party's standing, with affordability issues being a significant focus.

The Senate is scheduled to reconvene on Monday, November 9. As lawmakers return to their districts, both parties will be campaigning vigorously, with Democrats aiming to capitalize on President Donald Trump's low approval ratings and an unpopular war in Iran, as noted by The Washington Post.