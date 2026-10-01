Diddy Goes Back To Solitary Confinement Amid Reports About His Lifestyle

Prison officials told the outlet the move is standard procedure during investigations. The last time Combs was thrown in the SHU was when he got into a fight with another inmate. The Bad Boy Records founder got involved in a squabble over the summer after a fellow inmate dissed him. Combs defended himself as they began pushing and punching one another before guards had to split them up. After the fight ended, prison staff placed Combs into solitary confinement.



The news about Combs' lifestyle behind bars broke just a day after the music mogul's release date changed again. Jail Records show that Combs' release date from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey is now scheduled for January 21, 2028. Combs was originally sentenced to 50 months in prison with a release date in summer 2028. Over the past few months, Combs' release date has shifted several times. At one point, he was scheduled to be freed on February 23, 2028, but it was recently changed to February 5, 2028.