Diddy Goes Back To Solitary Confinement Amid Reports About His Lifestyle
By Tony M. Centeno
October 1, 2026
Sean "Diddy" Combs has landed back in solitary confinement after his luxurious lifestyle in prison was exposed.
According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday, September 30, the music mogul is heading back to the Special Housing Unit at FCI Fort Dix following the explosive report NBC News aired. Four anonymous men, who served time in Combs' unit, shared their experiences working for Combs throughout his sentence. Combs allegedly paid the men to do his laundry, cook him meals, and clean shower and toilet areas before he used them. He also had access to a smartphone and jailbroken tablet, which he allegedly used to watch 50 Cent's Sean Combs: The Reckoning.
Prison officials told the outlet the move is standard procedure during investigations. The last time Combs was thrown in the SHU was when he got into a fight with another inmate. The Bad Boy Records founder got involved in a squabble over the summer after a fellow inmate dissed him. Combs defended himself as they began pushing and punching one another before guards had to split them up. After the fight ended, prison staff placed Combs into solitary confinement.
The news about Combs' lifestyle behind bars broke just a day after the music mogul's release date changed again. Jail Records show that Combs' release date from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey is now scheduled for January 21, 2028. Combs was originally sentenced to 50 months in prison with a release date in summer 2028. Over the past few months, Combs' release date has shifted several times. At one point, he was scheduled to be freed on February 23, 2028, but it was recently changed to February 5, 2028.