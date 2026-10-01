Dream's Reese Named WNBA's Top Defender

Angel Reese of the Atlanta Dream has been named the WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year for 2026. Reese secured the award with 46 out of 74 votes from a panel of sports reporters. Her remarkable performance this season included averaging 12.3 rebounds per game and setting new league records for the most rebounds in a season and in a single game.

Reese's defensive prowess extended beyond rebounding. She finished third in the league in steals per game and led the WNBA in opponent turnover percentage differential. Her impact on the court was undeniable, as Atlanta allowed 7.9 fewer points per 100 possessions when she was playing, the largest defensive on/off differential among Dream players.

According to Yahoo Sports, Reese's achievements this season have been pivotal in the Dream's success. The team, which recently swept the Washington Mystics in the playoffs, is preparing to face the New York Liberty in the semifinals starting October 4.

Reese's mother was present to celebrate her daughter's achievement, marking a proud moment for the family. Reese, at 24, became the first player in WNBA history to record over 500 rebounds in a season, with a total of 521, including 206 offensive rebounds. Her record-setting performance against the Los Angeles Sparks, where she grabbed 26 rebounds in a single game, further highlighted her dominance.