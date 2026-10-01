FCC Chief Defends Government-Funded Trump Ads

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr defended government-funded advertisements featuring President Donald Trump, describing them as "normal PSAs" during a press conference on Wednesday (September 30). The ads, which aired over the weekend, have drawn criticism from Democrats and government watchdogs, who argue they resemble campaign ads rather than public service announcements.

The ads, funded by taxpayer money, feature President Trump vowing to defeat communism, socialism, and Marxism in the United States. Critics claim the ads serve as propaganda ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. Despite this, Carr stated, "There’s nothing in there that strikes me as out of the ordinary or that would merit any sort of FCC review," according to The Hill.

The ads have also faced backlash from some Republicans, but Carr dismissed these concerns, emphasizing that such PSAs are routine for both Republican and Democratic administrations. The White House defended the ads, stating they are reminders for Americans to appreciate and defend their country, not partisan messages, as reported by UPI.

Public Citizen, a progressive advocacy group, has filed complaints with the FCC, alleging the ads violate laws against using government resources for propaganda. The group estimates the cost of the ads exceeds $1 million. Meanwhile, attorneys for musician JMSN have issued a cease-and-desist letter to the Trump administration, demanding the removal of his song from the ads.

Carr, a known ally of President Trump, has previously launched investigations into media companies critical of the president. Despite the controversy, he maintains that the ads do not raise any red flags, as noted by Reuters.