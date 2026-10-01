Fifth Measles Death Reported In Pennsylvania

By iHeartRadio

October 1, 2026

South Carolina Works To Contain Biggest US Measles Outbreak In Decades
Photo: Sean Rayford / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A fifth measles-related death has been confirmed in Pennsylvania, as health officials report an unvaccinated resident of Lancaster County has succumbed to the disease. This marks the third measles-associated death in Lancaster County alone. The ongoing outbreak in Pennsylvania has resulted in 943 confirmed cases across 39 counties, according to the state's health department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has officially recognized two measles deaths nationwide, a figure that contrasts with Pennsylvania's tally. The outbreak has been described as the worst in the United States in 35 years, with 3,659 confirmed cases reported across 47 states as of September 24.

Measles, a highly contagious disease, was declared eradicated in the U.S. in 2000 due to successful vaccination campaigns. However, vaccine skepticism has contributed to its resurgence. In Pennsylvania, all five deaths have occurred in unvaccinated individuals. The disease can lead to severe complications, including pneumonia and brain inflammation, which can be fatal.

The outbreak in Lancaster County, known for its large Amish population, highlights the importance of vaccination. The Amish community typically has lower vaccination rates, which may contribute to the spread of the disease. In response to the outbreak, Pennsylvania administered over 53,000 doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine in September, more than double the usual monthly amount.

The CDC and Pennsylvania health officials are working to establish a consistent definition for measles-related deaths, as discrepancies in reporting have led to a public dispute between Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The CDC aims to ensure accurate mortality data in collaboration with state epidemiologists.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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