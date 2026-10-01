Flood Threat Stretches From Texas Cities To Chicago

A significant flood threat is looming over a vast area from Texas to Chicago, affecting millions. The threat, expected to last a week, is fueled by thunderstorms linked to Hurricane Rachel and the remnants of Polo, bringing torrential rain to the region. Major Texas cities, including Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, are under threat, along with areas extending up to Chicago.

Central Texas, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska have already experienced heavy rainfall, with severe weather continuing from late Wednesday into Thursday morning. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency in Nebraska reported widespread road flooding early today, stretching emergency resources thin.

As the storm system progresses, residents in the affected areas are advised to stay alert and follow local emergency management instructions. The combination of hurricane remnants and thunderstorms is expected to cause further disruptions, with the potential for flash floods and hazardous travel conditions.