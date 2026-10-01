Judge Blocks Feds From Charging Olympian

A Washington, DC judge has dismissed charges against former U.S. Olympian David Hearn, permanently blocking federal prosecutors from pursuing any further legal action related to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. The 67-year-old was initially accused of vandalizing the pool earlier this year when he removed a piece of peeling paint from the water.

The decision to dismiss the case with prejudice means Hearn cannot be charged again for the same incident. The ruling comes after federal prosecutors acknowledged that the damage to the pool was due to a rushed and flawed installation by Atlantic Industrial Coatings, rather than any intentional act by Hearn. According to First Coast News, Hearn's attorney, Norm Eisen, stated, "The damage to the Reflecting Pool was the result of a rushed, botched installation."

The case has drawn significant attention, with supporters gathering outside the courthouse. Hearn's legal team argued that the charges should never have been brought, given the lack of evidence against him. They are also exploring other legal remedies, including potential financial compensation for Hearn.

The Yahoo News reported that Hearn's attorneys have demanded an apology from the Trump administration, criticizing the government's approach as "ready, fire, aim." They assert that the administration owes Hearn an apology for the ordeal.

President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision to drop the charges, blaming U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro for the outcome. According to CBS 6 Albany, Trump described the situation as a failure on the part of the Department of the Interior to provide crucial information that could have prevented the charges.

With the case now dismissed, Hearn is officially free of any prosecution related to the Reflecting Pool incident.