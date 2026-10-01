Judge Denies To Drop Murder Charges Against Lindsay Clancy

A Massachusetts judge has denied a motion to dismiss murder charges against Lindsay Clancy, a 36-year-old woman accused of killing her three children in 2023. Judge William Sullivan rejected the request from Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, on Thursday (September 30), who argued there was insufficient evidence to prove Clancy's guilt. Reddington claimed the case was based on speculation and that Clancy never admitted to the murders.

The case has been contentious, with Clancy's first trial ending in a mistrial last month after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict on her insanity defense. Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse, does not deny killing her children but claims she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis at the time. Prosecutors argue that the killings were intentional and that Clancy was in a sound mental state during the incident.

The prosecution, led by Shanan Buckingham, presented evidence during the trial to support their claim that Clancy knew what she was doing when she killed her children—Cora, five, Dawson, three, and Callan, eight months—in their Massachusetts home. Despite the defense's argument, Judge Sullivan agreed with the prosecution that the state had met its burden of proof.

The case is set to return to court on November 2, when further discussions will take place regarding a potential retrial. Prosecutors have not yet decided whether they will pursue a second trial. District Attorney Timothy Cruz emphasized the importance of seeking justice for the children, stating, "We're going to do what we can for the children. That's what this case is about."

The high-profile nature of the case has drawn significant national attention, making it challenging to find unbiased jurors for a potential retrial. Legal experts suggest that the prosecution will need to weigh the merits of reprosecution against the resources required for another trial.