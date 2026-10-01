Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She Isn't Interested In Dating Right Now

Kelly Clarkson has no plans to rock the boat with her kids by throwing dating into the mix.

The American Idol alum joined hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang once again on the September 30 episode of their Las Culturistas podcast where she confirmed she isn't dating at the moment and is enjoying being single.

She also explained part of her reason for not diving back into the dating pool is out of respect to her two children, daughter River, 12, and son Remington, 10, who are still dealing with the loss of their father and Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who died in August 2025 following a private three-year battle with cancer, per People.

"My kids right now — there's a lot behind that, but I think that would rock their boat a little bit," she said, adding, "And honestly, this is not a bulls--- answer. I love my life right now. Like, it just got to where I am not exhausted at every point of it."

The "Breakaway" singer, who recently wrapped up her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show after seven seasons, also shared that she is "unwilling" to give up time she would normally spend with her family in order to build a relationship with someone new. Instead, their life together has "been really good."

"We're having fun, and we're, you know, we're cooking, we're playing games," she said. "I'm there at pickup or I'm there dropping off. I'm there."

On Las Culturistas, Rogers and Yang "get into the hottest pop-culture moments of the day" and even hang out with special guests like Carly Rae Jepsen, Hilary Duff, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence and Lady Gaga, to name a few. Listen to more episodes of the Las Culturistas podcast and even watch the conversations on the iHeartRadio app and at iHeart.com.