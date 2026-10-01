Lil Durk’s Second Trial Rescheduled For Summer 2027

Grammy Award-winning rapper, born Durk Banks, was found not guilty of charges including conspiracy, two murder-for-hire charges, and more. During the trial, prosecutors argued that Banks hired five men to carry out a shooting aimed at rival rapper Quando Rondo in Los Angeles as retaliation after Rondo's associate, Lul Tim, killed his friend King Von in 2020. They executed the shooting at a gas station in front of the Beverly Center, but only killed Rondo's cousin, Saviay'a "Lul Pab" Robinson.



The prosecution called witnesses such as Kacey Hester, a.k.a. "OTF Jam." He was one of three witnesses who reportedly signed a plea deal in exchange for testimony against Durk. Hester alleged that Durk knew what was happening and was on the phone when the hired assassins were told to head to the West Coast to carry out the plan. However, Durk's team argued that Durk's former assistant, Kavon Grant, organized the crime and obtained the weapons that were used in the shooting. They portrayed him as a disgruntled employee who was trying to impress his former boss after he was fired. After he was acquitted, Durk thanked his attorneys, family, and supporters in an Instagram post.



"Against all odds, we’re stronger together," he wrote on Instagram. "Allah doesn’t make mistakes. I feel all the love and positive energy. Now let me be free to help save our kids and bring unity back to our communities. I couldn’t have made it this far without my family, my lawyers, and supporters. 🤲🏽 Freedom. Freedom. Freedom."



As of this report, Lil Durk will remain in custody until his trial.

