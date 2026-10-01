LSU Student Alleges Rape by Football Player Still on Team

A Louisiana State University (LSU) student, Kendall Danielle Francis, has publicly accused a football player of raping her in October 2025. Francis, who was 18 at the time, shared her story on TikTok, highlighting her dissatisfaction with the university's handling of her case.

Francis reported the incident to LSU, triggering a Title IX investigation, which concluded with the football player being found responsible for sexual assault. Initially suspended for two semesters, the player's punishment was reduced to four semesters of probation after an appeal, allowing him to remain on campus and continue playing football.

Francis expressed frustration over the lack of guidance she received during the process and the university's failure to inform her that filing a Title IX complaint was separate from pressing criminal charges. She assumed LSU would handle the criminal investigation, but later learned this was not the case.

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney, Hillar Moore, has since initiated a criminal investigation, requesting all relevant records from LSU and local law enforcement agencies. Moore stated that the matter is now an open criminal investigation.

Francis' allegations have sparked broader discussions about university policies on handling sexual assault cases and the perceived protection of student-athletes. LSU President Wade Rousse assured that the university adhered to its policies and cooperated with investigators.

Francis continues to advocate for awareness, stating that she moved her classes online to avoid encountering her alleged attacker. She has since pressed criminal charges, and the investigation remains ongoing.