Medevac Helicopter Crash Off California Coast Leaves Two Dead

By iHeartRadio

October 1, 2026

Rescue Helicopter in flight
Photo: guvendemir / iStock / Getty Images

A medevac helicopter carrying five people crashed into the ocean off Catalina Island, California, on Wednesday night, leaving two dead, two hospitalized, and one person still missing as of Thursday morning. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said search and rescue operations are continuing and confirmed the crash occurred as the helicopter was departing from Catalina Island.

Emergency crews responded quickly, but two people onboard could not be saved. Two survivors were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The identity of the missing person has not been released, and authorities are asking for the public’s help as the search continues.

Officials have not yet disclosed the cause of the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are expected to investigate, as is standard in such incidents. The area around Catalina Island has seen previous helicopter incidents, and legal experts note that crashes occurring more than three miles off the California coast may fall under the Death on the High Seas Act, which affects how families may seek compensation.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department stated: "This remains an active scene with search and rescue operations continuing throughout the night." Updates will be provided as authorities learn more about the fate of the missing passenger and any possible causes for the crash.

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