Oasis’ Liam Gallagher Hints 2027 Tour Could Be "Our Last"

If you were worried that Oasis was about to break up again, Liam Gallagher says you can relax. Or at least he says so for now. Less than two weeks after Oasis announced its second run of reunion shows, Live '27, Gallagher set off a wave of fan panic. He suggested the stadium tour could be the band's final one. Days later, he took it back.

"It Isn't a Farewell Tour, But It Still Could Be Our Last"

On Wednesday (Sept. 23), a fan posted on X that Gallagher "once told me this isn't a farewell tour." Gallagher replied with a line nobody in the Oasis fanbase wanted to read:

"It isn't a farewell tour but it still could be our last."

He didn't explain what he meant, and fans quickly started speculating.

Then the Walk-Back

Early Friday morning (Sept. 25), Gallagher changed his story. He tweeted:

"I was obviously kidding and trying to get you all to buy lots of tickets."

It's a classic Liam move: say something provocative, watch the internet react, then shrug it off. Whether the first comment was a sales pitch, a joke or a real hint is anyone's guess. With the Gallagher brothers, it's often a bit of all three. Noel hasn't committed either way. Asked whether Oasis would tour beyond 2027, he answered simply: "I don't know." He acknowledged the band "can't do it like we did it in the '90s." He also said the stadium format, with roughly two gigs a week on weekends, is "easier" than touring with his solo band.