October Is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By iHeartRadio

October 1, 2026

HEALTH CANCER PREVENTION PINK RIBBON PC
Photo: EMILE WINDAL / AFP / Getty Images

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a global campaign that began in 1985 to emphasize the importance of mammography in combating breast cancer. According to the World Health Organization, in 2024, over two million women worldwide were diagnosed with breast cancer, and more than 690,000 succumbed to the disease. Breast cancer can affect women of any age after puberty, often without specific risk factors.

Throughout the United States, various communities are organizing free mammogram screenings and mobile clinics to promote early detection. For instance, the Health Partnership Clinic in Olathe, Kansas, offers screening mammograms at no cost to uninsured women who qualify for programs like Early Detection Works. The mobile mammography coach will be available on Friday, October 9, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are required, and interested individuals can call 913-276-7098 to schedule one. More details can be found on the clinic's website.

Similarly, Redeemer Health is providing free breast cancer screenings for uninsured women aged 40 and older who haven't had a mammogram in the past year. These screenings are available by appointment only, and slots are limited.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) is also playing a significant role in the fight against breast cancer. Their Making Strides Against Breast Cancer initiative includes nearly 150 walks nationwide, raising funds for research and support services. On Sunday, October 18, ACS will host a one-hour broadcast at noon ET to celebrate breast cancer survivors and communities across the country. Participants can join the event on Facebook, YouTube, or MakingStridesWalk.org.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices