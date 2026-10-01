October Is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a global campaign that began in 1985 to emphasize the importance of mammography in combating breast cancer. According to the World Health Organization, in 2024, over two million women worldwide were diagnosed with breast cancer, and more than 690,000 succumbed to the disease. Breast cancer can affect women of any age after puberty, often without specific risk factors.

Throughout the United States, various communities are organizing free mammogram screenings and mobile clinics to promote early detection. For instance, the Health Partnership Clinic in Olathe, Kansas, offers screening mammograms at no cost to uninsured women who qualify for programs like Early Detection Works. The mobile mammography coach will be available on Friday, October 9, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are required, and interested individuals can call 913-276-7098 to schedule one. More details can be found on the clinic's website.

Similarly, Redeemer Health is providing free breast cancer screenings for uninsured women aged 40 and older who haven't had a mammogram in the past year. These screenings are available by appointment only, and slots are limited.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) is also playing a significant role in the fight against breast cancer. Their Making Strides Against Breast Cancer initiative includes nearly 150 walks nationwide, raising funds for research and support services. On Sunday, October 18, ACS will host a one-hour broadcast at noon ET to celebrate breast cancer survivors and communities across the country. Participants can join the event on Facebook, YouTube, or MakingStridesWalk.org.