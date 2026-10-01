One In Eight Global Cancer Cases In 2024 Linked To Infections

One in eight new cancer cases diagnosed worldwide in 2024—about 2.3 million cases—have been linked to infections, according to a new analysis from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). The study, published in The Lancet Oncology and drawing on data from the IARC Global Cancer Observatory, offers the most detailed look yet at how infections contribute to the global cancer burden.

Researchers identified 12 infections associated with human cancers. These include Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), Epstein–Barr virus (EBV), Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus, Schistosoma haematobium, HTLV-1, Opisthorchis viverrini, Clonorchis sinensis, Merkel cell polyomavirus, and HIV. According to the IARC, the findings expand on previous knowledge by including newly recognized infection–cancer links, such as the recent evidence connecting EBV with gastric cancer.

The analysis highlights that infection-related cancers account for about 12% of all new cancer cases globally in 2024. This proportion is higher in some regions, especially where access to vaccines or early screening is limited. As reported by the IARC, almost 2.5 million people developed breast cancer worldwide, while nearly 850,000 people developed liver cancer; many of these cases are also influenced by infections.

The fifth edition of the European Code Against Cancer, as summarized in a recent review, underscores the need for increased public awareness, vaccination campaigns, and early diagnosis to prevent infection-related cancers. The document stresses that political commitment and cost-effective health protocols are vital to reducing the impact of these preventable cancers across different regions of the world.

Moving forward, public health experts emphasize the importance of expanding vaccination programs, especially for HPV and HBV, as well as implementing effective screening and treatment for infectious diseases linked to cancer. The IARC study calls for coordinated global action to reduce the burden of infection-related cancers through prevention, early detection, and timely medical care.