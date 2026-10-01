OutKast Announces Rare Collaboration With Waffle House

"Excelling in harmonious melody, boy we got the recipe," OutKast's caption reads.



OutKast announced the collaboration with Waffle House weeks before Stankonia celebrates its 26th anniversary. Their fourth studio album, which features "So Fresh, So Clean," "Ms. Jackson," and "B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)," sold over 525,000 in its first week and peaked at no. 2 on the Billboard 100 chart. As of 2021, the album is 5x platinum.



The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers also announced the collaboration shortly after celebrating the 28th anniversary of their third studio album, Aquemini. The project contains hits like "Da Art of Storytellin'" and "Rosa Parks," which got them sued by the real Rosa Parks for copyright infringement.



OutKast is currently involved in a new legal battle against rising rapper, Ovrkast. The duo's trademark company, High Schoolers LLC, alleges the Oakland, Calif., native refused to change his stage name even after allegedly signing an agreement to do so. Their trademark company is suing for damages and profits made from Ovrkast's performances and sales. Ovrkast denied signing any agreements in a statement his attorney shared earlier this week.



Look out for OutKast and Waffle House's collaboration dropping October 2.