Over 2 Thousand Pounds Of Sausage Recalled

More than 2,000 pounds of frozen pork sausage links are being recalled due to potential contamination with hard plastic pieces. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that Fontanini Foods LLC issued the recall after receiving reports from two customers who found plastic in the product. The affected 10-pound cases were shipped to distributors in California, Florida, Michigan, and Nevada for use in restaurants and other food service locations.

The recall affects products produced on June 23, 2026, and labeled as "Fontanini PORK SAUSAGE LINKS" with "ITEM 393." Although no injuries have been reported, officials are concerned that some of the recalled sausage may still be stored in restaurant freezers. The USDA advises food service businesses to discard the product or return it to the place of purchase.

This recall is classified as a Class I health hazard, indicating a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. For more details, visit the USA Recall Alerts website.