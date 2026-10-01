Police Find Link In Ole Miss Students' Deaths

Mississippi police have uncovered a potential link in the deaths of two University of Mississippi students, Aidan Hamilton and Robert Strang, who were found deceased last month with kratom packages nearby. On Wednesday (September 30), authorities announced the arrest of two men in connection with the alleged sale of illegal drugs, while a third suspect remains at large. The arrests are tied to a raid on an Oxford smoke shop last week.

Eighteen-year-old Hamilton and 20-year-old Strang were found dead on campus and off-campus, respectively. Investigators discovered "Smax" Pseudo-DHM tablets, a kratom-like supplement, at both scenes. Hamilton purchased the tablets at Puffs Vape, Tobacco and Beer Store in Oxford, while Strang obtained similar products from Express Mart #7 in Yalobusha County.

According to CNN, the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics unit is investigating whether kratom played a role in the deaths. Toxicology results are expected next week. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics are working with local and federal law enforcement to expedite the investigation.

Yahya Mohamed Mosleh, 51, and Islam Mohamed, 18, were arrested on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute. Authorities seized approximately 500 units of the "Smax" product, along with other narcotics. The store owner, Amer Alowdi, previously indicted for narcotics trafficking, remains on the run.

The deaths have sparked discussions about drug use on campus, with WBAL reporting that the use of kratom, an unregulated herbal supplement, poses significant health risks. Mississippi officials are considering a statewide ban on kratom.

University of Mississippi students have shown support for one another during this difficult time. Olivia Claire Williford, president of the Associated Student Body, emphasized the importance of community and urged students to check in on each other. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch's "One Pill Can Kill" initiative continues to raise awareness about the dangers of unregulated substances.