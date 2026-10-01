Pregnant Anne Hathaway Bares Baby Bump In Sheer Black Top

Anne Hathaway is taking maternity fashion to the next level.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, the Devil Wears Prada star showed off her pregnancy style — and her baby bump — in an all-black ensemble while visiting The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday (September 30).

Hathaway wore an off-the-shoulder black top with semi-sheer sleeves and paneling over her midriff, which, paired with the open draping that fell to the floor, put her bump on display. She paired the top with loose black trousers and accessorized with silver jewelry and sunglasses.

Her stylish maternity look came one day after she walked the red carpet at the New York City premiere of her new film Verity in a custom beaded black Atelier Prabal Gurung gown with a mermaid silhouette and more silver and diamond jewelry.