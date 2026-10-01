President Donald Trump recently claimed that the Secret Service suggested demolishing the Oval Office, but he refused, calling it a "special place" deserving national landmark status. During an interview with Time magazine, Trump described the White House as a "disgraceful dump" before his renovations, which included adding gold accents throughout the office.

The president has made extensive changes to the White House during his second term. He transformed the Rose Garden into a patio resembling Mar-a-Lago and constructed a new 90,000-square-foot ballroom replacing the East Wing. According to the New York Post, Trump emphasized that these projects were funded by private donations, not taxpayers.

Despite the renovations, Trump's presidency faces challenges. He is embroiled in a war with Iran, which he claims is necessary for global peace, though it has led to economic turmoil and low approval ratings. The president also expressed disappointment with Supreme Court justices he appointed, who have ruled against him on key issues.

As reported by CNN, Trump remains focused on construction projects, viewing them as symbols of American greatness. However, he faces legal battles over his plans, including the controversial proposal to potentially demolish the Kennedy Center.