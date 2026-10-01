President Trump Won't Commit To Saving Kennedy Center

President Donald Trump has refused to commit to not demolishing the Kennedy Center, amid ongoing legal battles concerning the center's name and renovation plans. In a recent interview with Time magazine, Trump stated, "I'm not committing to anything. We're going to see how it plays out in court."

The Kennedy Center's board voted last month to close the main building for renovations due to financial and safety concerns. The center is reportedly facing "imminent financial collapse" and is deemed "unsafe for continued occupancy." However, Trump has linked the commencement of renovations to a court ruling on whether his name can be added to the building. His name was added earlier this year but removed following a court decision.

Trump expressed willingness to "save" the Kennedy Center, provided his administration is recognized for its efforts. He proposed allocating $100 million annually to keep the center open. However, he criticized the financial viability of such institutions, comparing them to "artsy places" like Carnegie Hall, which he claims lose millions of dollars.

The legal dispute over the center's name is expected to be resolved by the D.C. Circuit Court. Meanwhile, former Kennedy Center employees have accused the center's management of misusing funds allocated for necessary repairs, instead diverting them for cosmetic changes at Trump's request. Executive Director Matt Floca has denied these allegations, emphasizing the priority of safety for patrons and staff.

As the legal proceedings continue, the future of the Kennedy Center remains uncertain, with Trump maintaining his stance of non-commitment until the court's decision.