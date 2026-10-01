Ray J Rushed To Hospital After Experiencing Medical Emergency On Livestream

Ray J experienced his latest health scare of the year while he was in the middle of his "Rayhab" livestream. The singer is currently livestreaming 24/7 during his 180-day subathon, where he reportedly stays up for hours into the night. Ray J is recovering in the hospital. He hasn't addressed the situation publicly yet, but he did repost a concerning video to his Instagram Story that recently caught his sister Brandy's attention.



In the clip, he tells his viewers that his liver and heart are "still f**ked up," which doesn't give him a lot of hope for the future. “I wake up and I know it. I still don’t give a f**k," he said. "I still haven’t went and got it checked. Eventually, like, n****s is gonna die. What else is gonna happen? The ambulance is gonna come, and hopefully we make it through."



The "One Wish" singer has been sent to the hospital several times this year due to heart issues. He was hospitalized in January for pneumonia and heart pain after he suffered from "severe chest pain." While he was there, doctors conducted tests and formally diagnosed him with cardiomyopathy, a disease that makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood throughout the body. His mother recently called the condition "life-threatening" and emphasized that he now has "new limitations" on his personal life and career.



After he came home from the hospital, Ray J told fans that his doctors estimated that he had just months left to live. While on Instagram Live, the seasoned singer claimed medical professionals determined his heart only beats at 25 percent. He had several tests done, including X-rays and an echocardiogram. He also said the right side of his heart was black. Later on, he reflected on all the drugs and alcohol he consumed, which he believes led to his medical issues.



"2027 is going to be a wrap for me," the R&B singer revealed during his livestream. "That's what the doctors said.. I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro. I shouldn’t have went that hard. And then, when it’s all done, burn me. Don’t bury me.”



After he repeated claims about his alleged final days on a livestream last weekend, Ray J's sister Brandy chimed in on Instagram. The singer said that he would be fine and she would take care of him.