Renee Good's Family Files Suit Against ICE, Others

The family of Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis, has filed two federal lawsuits seeking justice for her death. The lawsuits, announced on Thursday (September 30), accuse the U.S. government of wrongful death and allege a conspiracy to interfere with civil rights.

The first lawsuit, filed under the Federal Tort Claims Act, holds the United States accountable for wrongful death, battery, assault, false imprisonment, emotional distress, and negligence. The second lawsuit targets ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who shot Good, and several federal officials, including former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. The suits also name former U.S. Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino and others as defendants.

Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot on January 7 during a federal crackdown in Minneapolis. The incident occurred amid protests against immigration raids, part of Operation Metro Surge, which involved the deployment of 3,000 immigration agents to the Twin Cities. The operation, initiated by the Trump administration, faced significant backlash and ended in February.

Cellphone footage captured the shooting, showing Good in her SUV as Ross fired multiple shots. Federal officials claimed Ross acted in self-defense, alleging Good attempted to run him over. However, witnesses and video analysis suggest otherwise, with Good appearing to turn the vehicle away from Ross.

The lawsuits were filed by Good's partner, Becca Good, and her brother Brent Ganger. Becca Good, who recorded the incident, has faced scrutiny from the Department of Justice. In the wake of Renee Good's death, public outcry has intensified, calling for stricter oversight of immigration enforcement.

The case highlights ongoing tensions over immigration policies and enforcement tactics in the U.S. The lawsuits seek accountability and justice for Renee Good's family as they navigate the legal process.