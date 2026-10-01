Rick Ross Arrested In Miami Beach For Alleged Domestic Battery

By iHeartRadio

October 1, 2026

Rick Ross
Photo: Miami Beach Police Department

Rick Ross is sitting in a jail cell this morning after he was arrested for alleged domestic abuse.

According to jail records uploaded on Thursday, October 1, the seasoned rapper, born William Leonard Roberts III, turned himself into police in Miami Beach on charges of battery by strangulation and domestic battery. He's currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Downtown Miami. Ross pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintains he's being "wrongfully accused by an ex-girlfriend whose true motivations are unclear."

"The ex did not even file a police report until a month after the claimed incident allegedly took place," Ross' attorneys Steve Sadow and Bradley Horenstein tell iHeartRadio.

"Mr. Roberts is innocent and has pled not guilty to the charges," they continue. "He respectfully requests that his friends, fans and the general public not prejudge the situation and allow the judicial process to run its course."

Ross was arrested just days after his ex-girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, accused him of assaulting her. The 39-year-old model, who dated Ross on-and-off over the past year, recently revealed the alleged abuse in a response to a fan who said, "I’m seeing what Rick is seeing your [sic] so gorgeous."

"He saw a punching bag," Kendrick replied.

She followed up with a photo that shows a close-up of her bloody upper lip. She alleged that Ross caused the injury, and that she left him immediately afterward.

"The day Rick busted my lip and the day I left," she wrote in a caption. “I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will."

In a follow-up message to her supporters, Kendrick said she's had time to heal since the alleged abuse happened a month ago. "l've had time to sit with it, process it, and start healing," she wrote. "Speaking up wasn't easy, but your support reminded me I made the right choice. If you're going through something similar, you're not alone, and you deserve to be safe. Now, back to living my life."

See the details on Rick Ross' arrest below.

Rick Ross
Photo: Miami Dade Inmate Records
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