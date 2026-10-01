Rick Ross Arrested In Miami Beach For Alleged Domestic Battery

"Mr. Roberts is innocent and has pled not guilty to the charges," they continue. "He respectfully requests that his friends, fans and the general public not prejudge the situation and allow the judicial process to run its course."



Ross was arrested just days after his ex-girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, accused him of assaulting her. The 39-year-old model, who dated Ross on-and-off over the past year, recently revealed the alleged abuse in a response to a fan who said, "I’m seeing what Rick is seeing your [sic] so gorgeous."



"He saw a punching bag," Kendrick replied.



She followed up with a photo that shows a close-up of her bloody upper lip. She alleged that Ross caused the injury, and that she left him immediately afterward.



"The day Rick busted my lip and the day I left," she wrote in a caption. “I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will."

