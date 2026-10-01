San Diego State Football Faces Mumps Outbreak

San Diego State University (SDSU) is grappling with a mumps outbreak affecting its football team, as confirmed by San Diego County Public Health. Fourteen student-athletes have tested positive, prompting the university to isolate the cases within the team. The outbreak comes as SDSU prepares to open its Pac-12 football schedule against Texas State on Saturday (October 3) at Snapdragon Stadium.

SDSU is offering free measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) booster shots to close contacts and other students to curb the spread. According to the Press Enterprise, SDSU coach Sean Lewis addressed the outbreak, emphasizing the privacy of the student-athletes under FERPA and HIPAA regulations. The university confirmed initial cases on September 18, with subsequent cases emerging.

The AOL report noted that while the students are no longer contagious, the school continues to collaborate with county health officials to manage the situation. Mumps, a viral infection affecting salivary glands, spreads through respiratory droplets and close contact, making sports teams particularly vulnerable.

The outbreak is not SDSU's first encounter with mumps. A similar incident occurred in 2020, which was contained through collaboration between the county and the university. Hoodline reported that the current response involves testing close contacts and coordinating with the California Department of Public Health.

As the Aztecs face Texas State, the team remains focused on the game despite the health challenges. Coach Lewis expressed confidence in his team, emphasizing resilience and the opportunity for a fresh start in the Pac-12 season.