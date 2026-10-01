Sean Diddy Combs In Solitary After Prison Life Reports

By iHeartRadio

October 1, 2026

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Sean "Diddy" Combs has reportedly been placed in solitary confinement at Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey following reports about his alleged VIP lifestyle behind bars. According to The Grio, Combs was accused of living lavishly by paying fellow inmates for services like cooking, cleaning, and massages. He was also alleged to have access to contraband items such as cellphones and premium liquor.

An NBC News report detailed these claims, citing interviews with four inmates and photos and videos from inside the prison. Combs' representative, Juda Engelmayer, disputed the allegations, stating that Combs is serving his sentence within the rules while awaiting an appeal decision.

The Bureau of Prisons has not confirmed Combs' move to solitary confinement, citing privacy and security concerns. However, the agency acknowledged the ongoing issue of contraband in federal facilities. Combs is serving a 50-month sentence for transporting individuals for sexual encounters, with a projected release date of January 21, 2028.

This is not Combs' first time in solitary at Fort Dix; he was previously placed there after a fight with another inmate. Despite being removed from a drug treatment program, he allegedly continued to pay inmates for various services. The reports have prompted calls for a federal investigation into the allegations.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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