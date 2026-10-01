Sia Sells Half Of Her Music Catalog For Staggering Amount

Sia has earned a massive payday after selling half of her music catalog.

The Australian singer-songwriter sold a 50% stake in her publishing and master music rights catalog to Swedish-based entertainment and music investment firm Pophouse for a staggering $180 million, per Variety. Sia said in a statement that she feels "really excited" to work with Pophouse, who she believes will "take care" of the music she created.

"These songs mean so much to me, and I love that they really understand that and want to take care of them," she said. "I've been making music for a very long time now, and it feels exciting to think about all the new and different ways these songs might get to live on and find people. I'm really looking forward to seeing what we can dream up together."

The feeling appears mutual as Pophouse CEO Jessica Koravos said working with Sia is "a privilege" and will "empower [her] with strategic support and creative resources to continue pursuing her artistic ambitions while preserving and expanding her influence."

"Sia is an artist whose extraordinary catalogue and unique creative identity offer exceptional opportunities to celebrate and build on her remarkable body of work," Koravos said.

Though Pophouse did not share an initial figure for the sale, TMZ reported that the it totaled $180 million; however, not all of it will go to Sia. According to documents obtained by the outlet, the singer will receive $165 million for songs she wrote prior to her marriage to estranged Dan Bernad, such as hits like "Chandelier," "Cheap Thrills" and "Titanium," after he waived claims in exchange for a $1 million payment. The remaining $15 million, for songs written during their brief marriage, will be held in escrow until the former couple agree to terms.

Sia filed for divorce from Bernad in March 2025 after less than three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences," and nearly one year after welcoming her third child, her first with Bernad. She previously opened up about the "incredibly high" child support she agreed to pay her ex.