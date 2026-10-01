Smashing Pumpkins Launch 2026 ‘Rats in a Cage’ Tour: See The Full Setlist & More

The Smashing Pumpkins kicked off their 'Rats in a Cage' tour with a high-energy performance in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday (September 30). The band delivered an impressive 32-song set list, thrilling fans with both classic hits and new material.

The tour marks a significant return for the band, known for their dynamic live shows and iconic sound. The set list included fan favorites like "Bullet with Butterfly Wings" and "1979," alongside newer tracks that showcase their evolving musical style. The tour will continue across various cities, offering fans nationwide the chance to experience the band's electrifying performances.

Set One:

1. "1979"

2. "Bullet With Butterfly Wings"

3. "Cupid de Locke" (first time since 2008)

4. "Porcelina of the Vast Oceans"

5. "Jellybelly"

6. "Bodies"

7. "Galapagos" (first time since 2008)

8. "Thirty-Three"

9. "Tonight, Tonight"

10. "Here is No Wy"

11. "To Forgive"

12. "Fuck You (An Ode to No One)" (first time since 2007)

13. "Zero"

14. "Muzzle"

15. "By Starlight" (first time since 2009)

16. "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness"

Set Two:

17. "Le Deux Machina" (first time since 2000)

18. "Sojourner" (live debut)

19. "Edin"

20. "Pentagrams"

21. "Disarm"

22. "Ava Adore"

23. "War Dreams of Itself"

24. "Mayonaise"

25. "Dorian"

26. "As Rome Burns" (first time since 2010)

27. "Stand Inside Your Love"

28. "Today"

29. "Cherub Rock"

30. "Jesus Is the Sun" (live debut)

31. "The Everlasting Gaze"

32. "Superchrist" (first time since 2019)

Billy Corgan, the band's frontman, has been actively engaging with fans through his podcast, "The Magnificent Others," where he discusses success and creativity with notable guests. This tour is another step in the band's journey to connect with audiences both on and off the stage. The 'Rats in a Cage' tour is expected to draw large crowds, with tickets and VIP upgrades available through the band's official website. As the tour progresses, fans can look forward to more memorable nights filled with the band's signature sound and energetic performances.

Smashing Pumpkins 'The Rats in a Cage' 2026 Tour Dates:

10/02 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/03 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/07 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

10/09 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

10/11 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

10/13 – Saint Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

10/18 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

10/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ The Truth

10/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

10/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

10/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

11/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/03 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

11/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/08 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

11/12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum