Trump Executive Order Targets DC Ticks, Mosquitoes

President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week to reduce the populations of ticks and mosquitoes in Washington, D.C. The initiative, titled “Eliminating Disease-Carrying Pests and Restoring Enjoyment of the Great Outdoors,” aims to cut invasive mosquito populations by 90% and tick populations by 50% by 2028. The effort will serve as a model for nationwide pest control.

The order directs several federal agencies, including the Department of the Interior, Department of Agriculture, and Environmental Protection Agency, to implement a plan within 60 days. The strategy focuses on using non-chemical and technology-enabled methods to tackle the problem. According to the White House, these methods include improved detection, prevention, and health care interventions, as well as landscaping and drainage improvements to reduce breeding grounds.

The executive order highlights the dangers posed by mosquitoes and ticks, which are known to spread diseases such as West Nile virus, Lyme disease, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. The White House emphasizes the need to address these vectors to alleviate the health and economic burdens they impose on Americans.

The plan also involves using advanced technological solutions, such as sterilization and genetic modification, while ensuring minimal impact on beneficial insects and native ecosystems. The Environmental Protection Agency has been tasked with developing a regulatory framework for these technologies within 60 days.

This initiative comes as part of a broader federal effort to enhance public health and safety. The administration plans to expand successful strategies from the D.C. campaign to a national level, aiming to reduce the threat of mosquito- and tick-borne illnesses across the country.