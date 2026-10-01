TX Man Arrested For Alleged Plot To Attack State Capitol

A Texas man, Benny Caldera Jr., was arrested for allegedly plotting to attack the state capitol in Austin. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported that a SWAT team apprehended the 40-year-old early Wednesday morning (September 30) at his home northeast of San Antonio. The arrest followed credible information received by DPS indicating that Caldera planned to attack the capitol on Thursday.

Caldera has been charged with making a felony terroristic threat against a public servant. Following his arrest, he was released on bond. In response to the threat, DPS has notified state legislators and announced an increased law enforcement presence at the capitol to ensure safety.

The arrest highlights ongoing concerns about security at government buildings and the measures law enforcement agencies are taking to prevent potential threats. As the investigation continues, DPS is expected to provide further updates on the situation.