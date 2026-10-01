"Tryyy not to jump around cause the sequencing gives each song a different context than on its own🤍😇" she adds. "Pretty please try this method as your first album listening experience and then go crazy after that lol LOVE YOUUUU CANT WAIT!!!"



Frequency of Love serves as the follow-up to her critically acclaimed debut album, JAGUAR II. The album, which won a Grammy for Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical) in February 2025, features her smash hit "On My Mama." Her viral hit earned No. 1 spots on three radio charts and charted on the Billboard Top 40. For the unfamiliar, young Hazel also made her debut on her mom's collaboration with Earth, Wind & Fire, "Hollywood."



Hours before her album dropped, Monét teamed up with Quavo for a non-AI-generated recreation of Quavo and TakeOff's "HOTEL LOBBY" performance for A COLORS SHOW. The singer held down TakeOff's verse while Quavo did his dance moves next to her. The two artists teamed up to promote their projects that drop on the same day.



Listen to Victoria Monét's Frequency of Love on iHeartRadio and watch the lyric video for her new single "Juicy" below.