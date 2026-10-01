White House Blocks CNN From Pool Duty

The White House has decided to block CNN from fulfilling its scheduled television pool coverage of President Donald Trump on Thursday (October 1), despite a recent federal judge's ruling that lifted a previous ban against the network. According to a report by The Hill, CNN will not be allowed to serve as the pool outlet, and no pool camera will accompany the president during his trip to Texas and Oklahoma.

This move is part of an ongoing dispute between the Trump administration and CNN, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. Two weeks ago, President Trump barred reporters from CNN, MSNBC, and Politico from working at the White House, accusing them of publishing "fake news" that he claimed threatened national security. The decision sparked widespread backlash from political and media circles, including condemnation from the White House Correspondents' Association.

The three barred news organizations sued the administration, arguing that the ban violated their due process rights and restricted access due to their accurate reporting. A federal judge, Timothy Kelly, ruled in favor of the outlets, ordering the White House to restore their access. However, tensions have continued, with CNN being blocked from covering Trump on Air Force One during a recent trip to Tennessee.

CNN's legal team has filed a fresh request with the court, asking for a ruling on the pool issue, citing concerns that the White House might reinstitute a complete ban on CNN, MSNBC, and Politico. The Trump administration is required to respond to this filing by Friday (October 3).

The ongoing legal battle highlights the contentious relationship between the Trump administration and certain media outlets, with accusations of viewpoint discrimination and First Amendment violations at the forefront.