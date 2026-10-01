Wild Video Captures Elk Smashing Car Window With Its Massive Antlers

A video showing a massive bull elk using its antlers to smash the window of a car in Estes Park, Colorado, has gone viral on social media. The incident took place during the elk rut, which is the annual mating season that runs from mid-September through mid-October in the region.

The footage captures the large elk approaching a Honda idling near a golf course, an area known for attracting dozens of elk during rut season. The animal used its powerful antlers to shatter the car's rear side window, before bugling and returning to a group of female elk, called a harem.

Onlookers reacted with surprise as one man in the video said, "Oh, oh, oh, that's not good," while a woman added, "I'm out of here, I'm done." The elk, known locally as "Crash" or "Smash," is reportedly recognized for aggressive behavior toward vehicles during this period, possibly viewing them as rivals.

The Visit Estes Park website explains that rut season is especially active, with bull elk competing for females and sometimes behaving unpredictably. It is not uncommon for large groups of elk to gather on golf courses and lawns in town.

Officials advise motorists and visitors to keep a safe distance from wildlife, especially during rut season, when bull elk can be more aggressive and territorial.