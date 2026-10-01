WNBA Playoffs: Aces, Fever Meet In Decisive Game Three

The Las Vegas Aces will host the Indiana Fever tonight (Thursday, October 1) in a decisive Game Three of their first-round WNBA playoff series. The series is tied 1-1 after the Fever's 99-89 victory in Game Two, where Caitlin Clark led with 27 points and 15 assists, keeping Indiana's postseason hopes alive. The winner will advance to face either the Golden State Valkyries or Dallas Wings in the semifinals.

The Aces, who have been strong at home with a 15-7 record, are known for their high-scoring games, averaging 91.5 points per game. They will rely on key players like Chelsea Gray, who averages 12 points and 6.7 assists, and A'ja Wilson, who has been averaging 27.2 points over the last 10 games. The Associated Press reports that the Aces have been shooting 50% from the field in their last 10 games.

On the other side, the Fever, with a 13-9 road record, are led by Clark, who averages 22.3 points and 8.3 assists. Kelsey Mitchell has also been a significant contributor, averaging 3.5 made three-pointers in the last 10 games. Indiana's defense, led by Aliyah Boston, who averages 6.2 defensive rebounds per game, will be crucial in tonight's matchup. The Daily Gazette highlights Clark's historic performance in Game Two, where she became the first player to achieve a points-assists double-double in the first half of a playoff game.

The game will be played in Las Vegas, starting at 9 p.m. EDT. The Aces will be without Janiah Barker and NaLyssa Smith, both out for the season, while the Fever will miss Tyasha Harris and Damiris Dantas. Greenwich Time notes that this matchup is highly anticipated, featuring stars like Wilson and Clark.