Woman Accused Of Shooting At Rihanna’s Home Indicted On 14 Felony Counts

Ortiz pleaded not guilty to the charges. The judge set bail at $2.6 million. The indictment came down shortly after a judge ruled that Ortiz is mentally capable to stand trial. NBC News reports that a secret grand jury was held while Ortiz was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. Rihanna, her mother, and her agent, Tracey Jacobs, reportedly testified to the grand jury.



Ivanna Lisette Ortiz is accused of using an AR-15-style weapon to fire 10 shots at the singer's property from her white Tesla in March 2026. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were inside an Airstream trailer next to the singer's garage when the shots were fired. Bullet holes were found on the trailer and the exterior walls of the second floor where the nursery is located. The artists were not injured, but they immediately ran inside Rihanna's home to check on her mother and children, who were in the nursery when the shooting happened.



Police tracked Ortiz to a nearby shopping center parking lot, where they arrested her. Ortiz didn't say much when she was arrested, but she reportedly told police, "I wasn’t attempting murder.” As of this report, Rihanna has not publicly addressed the situation.

